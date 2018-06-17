UK police say almost all banned fans surrendered passports - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UK police say almost all banned fans surrendered passports

(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). Tourists visit the Motherland Calls monument as the portrait of Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin is seen on the wall in front during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Volgograd, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. The monument commem... (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). Tourists visit the Motherland Calls monument as the portrait of Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin is seen on the wall in front during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Volgograd, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. The monument commem...
(AP Photo/Rob Harris). People watch the match between France and Australia at the Fan Fest on the bank of the river Wolga during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Volgograd, Russia, Friday, June 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Rob Harris). People watch the match between France and Australia at the Fan Fest on the bank of the river Wolga during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Volgograd, Russia, Friday, June 8, 2018.
(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). People enjoy a sunny day next to Volga river during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Volgograd, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). People enjoy a sunny day next to Volga river during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Volgograd, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.

VOLGOGRAD, Russia (AP) - British police says 98 percent of the fans banned from traveling to the World Cup because of hooliganism fears have surrendered their passports.

Football banning orders are in place on 1,312 fans in Britain, preventing them from traveling abroad for matches over fears they will cause trouble.

Mark Roberts, head of British football policing, says only two percent of fans on banning orders are yet to give up their passports ahead of England's opening game against Tunisia on Monday.

Speaking in Volgograd, Roberts says a maximum of 2,500 England fans are expected to attend the game in the southern Russian city.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180 million

    'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180 million

    Sunday, June 17 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-06-17 15:29:36 GMT
    Sunday, June 17 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-06-17 16:41:30 GMT
    (Disney/Pixar via AP). This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15.(Disney/Pixar via AP). This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15.
    Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.More >>
    Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.More >>

  • Stephen Hawking's ashes buried in Westminster Abbey

    Stephen Hawking's ashes buried in Westminster Abbey

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:58 AM EDT2018-06-15 09:58:23 GMT
    Sunday, June 17 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-06-17 16:41:04 GMT
    Stephen Hawking took his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes were buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton. (Source: Ben Stansall/PA via AP)Stephen Hawking took his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes were buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton. (Source: Ben Stansall/PA via AP)

    Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.

    More >>

    Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.

    More >>

  • Ex-3 Doors Down bass player arrested, drugs, weapons found

    Ex-3 Doors Down bass player arrested, drugs, weapons found

    Sunday, June 17 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-06-17 15:09:58 GMT
    Sunday, June 17 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-06-17 16:10:54 GMT
    One of the founding members of the rock band 3 Doors Down is back in jail after guns and drugs were seen in his Mississippi home.More >>
    One of the founding members of the rock band 3 Doors Down is back in jail after guns and drugs were seen in his Mississippi home.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly