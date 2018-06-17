Driver strikes pole, lands in front yard

Richmond Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Malvern Avenue and Monument Avenue.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a car went off the road and hit a pole, then landed in someone's front yard.

The driver had minor injuries and was taken to VCU Medical Center.

We're working to learn if the driver will face charges.

