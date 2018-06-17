Driver strikes pole, lands in front yard

There was a heavy police presence on I-64 in Henrico early Sunday morning, after reports of a shooting on the interstate. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, near the Broad Street exit. We're working with Virginia State Police to get more information. Stay with NBC12 for updates. Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved. Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12More >>
There was a heavy police presence on I-64 in Henrico early Sunday morning, after reports of a shooting on the interstate. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, near the Broad Street exit. We're working with Virginia State Police to get more information. Stay with NBC12 for updates. Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved. Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get ready for summer's first batch of REALLY hot weather: Next Monday and Tuesday, June 18 and 19, the heat will soar.More >>
Get ready for summer's first batch of REALLY hot weather: Next Monday and Tuesday, June 18 and 19, the heat will soar.More >>
A teen boy has died, after police say he was found unconscious in a pool at the White Oak Apartments in Henrico.More >>
A teen boy has died, after police say he was found unconscious in a pool at the White Oak Apartments in Henrico.More >>
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.More >>
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.More >>
Animal control officers euthanized the German shepherd they say was responsible for the attack.More >>
Animal control officers euthanized the German shepherd they say was responsible for the attack.More >>
The Wendy's team said in a statement that they've been made aware of the situation and take the matter very seriously.More >>
The Wendy's team said in a statement that they've been made aware of the situation and take the matter very seriously.More >>
Police say that one person is dead and multiple people injured following a shooting at a festival in New Jersey.More >>
Police say that one person is dead and multiple people injured following a shooting at a festival in New Jersey.More >>
A Myrtle Beach teen was released to home detention after authorities say he allegedly raped a girl and later, with the help of three others, used guns to taunt her.More >>
A Myrtle Beach teen was released to home detention after authorities say he allegedly raped a girl and later, with the help of three others, used guns to taunt her.More >>