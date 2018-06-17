Driver strikes pole, lands in front yard - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Driver strikes pole, lands in front yard

By Heather Riekers, Producer
Connect
RICHMOND, VA (AP) -

Richmond Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Malvern Avenue and Monument Avenue. 

It happened around 9:40 a.m. Sunday. 

Police say a car went off the road and hit a pole, then landed in someone's front yard.  

The driver had minor injuries and was taken to VCU Medical Center. 

We're working to learn if the driver will face charges. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved. 

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Man shot in knee in car on I-64

    Man shot in knee in car on I-64

    Sunday, June 17 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-06-17 15:05:56 GMT

    There was a heavy police presence on I-64 in Henrico early Sunday morning, after reports of a shooting on the interstate.  It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, near the Broad Street exit. We're working with Virginia State Police to get more information. Stay with NBC12 for updates.  Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved. Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

    More >>

    There was a heavy police presence on I-64 in Henrico early Sunday morning, after reports of a shooting on the interstate.  It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, near the Broad Street exit. We're working with Virginia State Police to get more information. Stay with NBC12 for updates.  Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved. Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

    More >>

  • Driver strikes pole, lands in front yard

    Driver strikes pole, lands in front yard

    Sunday, June 17 2018 10:41 AM EDT2018-06-17 14:41:11 GMT
    Richmond Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Malvern Avenue and Monument Avenue.  It happened around 9:40 a.m. Sunday.  Police say a car went off the road and hit a pole, then landed in someone's front yard.   The driver had minor injuries and was taken to VCU Medical Center.  We're working to learn if the driver will face charges.  Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.  Report an Error&nbs...More >>
    Richmond Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Malvern Avenue and Monument Avenue.  It happened around 9:40 a.m. Sunday.  Police say a car went off the road and hit a pole, then landed in someone's front yard.   The driver had minor injuries and was taken to VCU Medical Center.  We're working to learn if the driver will face charges.  Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.  Report an Error&nbs...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storm possible on Father's Day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

    Sunday, June 17 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-06-17 13:17:28 GMT

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly