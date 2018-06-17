Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Danville (Braves)
|0
|0
|000
|-
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|0
|0
|000
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|0
|0
|000
|-
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|0
|0
|000
|-
|Burlington (Royals)
|0
|0
|000
|-
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kingsport (Mets)
|0
|0
|000
|-
|Greeneville (Astros)
|0
|0
|000
|-
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|0
|0
|000
|-
|Bristol (Pirates)
|0
|0
|000
|-
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|0
|0
|000
|-
|Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Princeton at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Bristol at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fox Sports 910's Wes McElroy is holding his tenth annual DADs Day fundraiser. DADs stands for Dollars Against Diabetes, which is inspired by McElroy's father, Frank, who has type 2 diabetes.More >>
Fox Sports 910's Wes McElroy is holding his tenth annual DADs Day fundraiser. DADs stands for Dollars Against Diabetes, which is inspired by McElroy's father, Frank, who has type 2 diabetes.More >>
The Richmond Roughriders open their playoff schedule on Saturday evening at the Richmond Coliseum against the Carolina Energy. The winner advances to the American Arena League championship game.More >>
The Richmond Roughriders open their playoff schedule on Saturday evening at the Richmond Coliseum against the Carolina Energy. The winner advances to the American Arena League championship game.More >>
Subway presented Coach Kevin Lovern with the "2018 Standout Coach" award at Sports Reality on Wednesday.More >>
Subway presented Coach Kevin Lovern with the "2018 Standout Coach" award at Sports Reality on Wednesday.More >>