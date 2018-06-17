Man shot in knee in car on I-64

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get ready for summer's first batch of REALLY hot weather: Next Monday and Tuesday, June 18 and 19, the heat will soar.More >>
Get ready for summer's first batch of REALLY hot weather: Next Monday and Tuesday, June 18 and 19, the heat will soar.More >>
A teen boy has died, after police say he was found unconscious in a pool at the White Oak Apartments in Henrico.More >>
A teen boy has died, after police say he was found unconscious in a pool at the White Oak Apartments in Henrico.More >>
Officials have closed public access to a lake in Virginia's Albemarle County due to the presence of a harmful algae bloom in the water.More >>
Officials have closed public access to a lake in Virginia's Albemarle County due to the presence of a harmful algae bloom in the water.More >>
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.More >>
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.More >>
Animal control officers euthanized the German shepherd they say was responsible for the attack.More >>
Animal control officers euthanized the German shepherd they say was responsible for the attack.More >>
Police say that one person is dead and multiple people injured following a shooting at a festival in New Jersey.More >>
Police say that one person is dead and multiple people injured following a shooting at a festival in New Jersey.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
The Wendy's team said in a statement that they've been made aware of the situation and take the matter very seriously.More >>
The Wendy's team said in a statement that they've been made aware of the situation and take the matter very seriously.More >>