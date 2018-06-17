Man shot in knee in car on I-64

Virginia State Police are investigating, after a man was shot in his knee while driving down Interstate 64 in Henrico.

It happened around 2:40 a.m., near the Broad Street exit.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We're working with State Police to get more information.

Stay with NBC12 for updates.

