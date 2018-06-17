Man shot in knee in car on I-64 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man shot in knee in car on I-64

By Heather Riekers, Producer
Connect
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Virginia State Police are investigating, after a man was shot in his knee while driving down Interstate 64 in Henrico. 

It happened around 2:40 a.m., near the Broad Street exit. 

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

We're working with State Police to get more information.

Stay with NBC12 for updates. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved. 

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly