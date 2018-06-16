Small plane crashes in New Kent, pilot injured

A teen boy has died, after police say he was found unconscious in a pool at the White Oak Apartments in Henrico.More >>
A teen boy has died, after police say he was found unconscious in a pool at the White Oak Apartments in Henrico.More >>
A pilot was injured in a plane crash in New Kent on Saturday.More >>
A pilot was injured in a plane crash in New Kent on Saturday.More >>
Richmond Fire crews are reminding everyone to be smart when they're out on the James River this weekend, after they were forced to rescue a man stuck on a rock.More >>
Richmond Fire crews are reminding everyone to be smart when they're out on the James River this weekend, after they were forced to rescue a man stuck on a rock.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.More >>
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
A third person has been arrested and charged in the death of a missing northern Kentucky woman undergoing chemotherapy, Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney says.More >>
A third person has been arrested and charged in the death of a missing northern Kentucky woman undergoing chemotherapy, Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney says.More >>
The Gersternslagers have been vacationing at Carolina Beach for more than 30 years. They love it, and year after year, they know exactly what they’re getting. Except for this year when they got a shock, literally.More >>
The Gersternslagers have been vacationing at Carolina Beach for more than 30 years. They love it, and year after year, they know exactly what they’re getting. Except for this year when they got a shock, literally.More >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>