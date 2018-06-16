Small plane crashes in New Kent, pilot injured

A pilot was injured in a plane crash in New Kent on Saturday. (Source: NBC12)

Virginia State Police are investigating a plane crash in New Kent County that injured the pilot.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at 7050 Airport Rd.

Police say the plane, a Cessna 172D single engine aircraft, was taking off when it crashed into the woodline.

The pilot, 61-year-old Cornelius Obrien, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say mechanical failure is being considered as a factor in the crash. The FAA and the NTSB have been notified.

