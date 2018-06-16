Courtney Force tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) - Courtney Force topped Funny Car qualifying for the fifth time in the last six events and the seventh time this season Saturday at the Fitzgerald USA NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.
Force had a 3.993-second pass at 325.92 mph Friday during her second qualifying run. The points leader has four victories this season, three in the last four events.
Clay Millican qualified first in Top Fuel, and Greg Anderson led the Pro Stock field - also with their second runs Friday.
Millican, the defending event winner, had a 3.817 at 22.88 for his fifth No. 1 qualifier of the season. He's trying to win for the third time in four events. Anderson had a 6.674 at 205.35 for his seventh No. 1 qualifying spot of the year and 100th overall.
