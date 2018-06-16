Trump to nominate OMB official to lead consumer watchdog - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump to nominate OMB official to lead consumer watchdog

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump intends to nominate an associate director at the Office of Management and Budget to lead the government's consumer watchdog agency.

A White House spokeswoman says Kathy Kraninger "will bring a fresh perspective and much-needed management experience" to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Trump's budget chief, Mick Mulvaney, has been filling in as the bureau's acting director along with running the OMB since late November when his predecessor, Richard Cordray, resigned.

Mulvaney has steered the bureau in a more industry-friendly direction since he took over.

