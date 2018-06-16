Giants' Longoria having hand surgery, hopes to return soon - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Giants' Longoria having hand surgery, hopes to return soon

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria, left, watches his RBI single to score Buster Posey during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Miami. The Marlins won 5-4. At right i... (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria, left, watches his RBI single to score Buster Posey during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Miami. The Marlins won 5-4. At right i...

By DOUG PADILLA
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria has elected to have surgery on his broken left hand, hoping that can speed his return to the field.

Longoria was injured Thursday when he was hit in the hand by a pitch from Miami's Dan Straily. Longoria underwent an examination in Los Angeles on Saturday morning and said surgery was not required.

The procedure could improve his recovery time, he said.

"Hopefully soon after the All-Star break, I should be back," Longoria said before the Giants played the Dodgers. "It shouldn't be too long before I can start the process of strengthening it. Once the incision heals, it's pretty much pain tolerance."

"It's best to say six to eight weeks, but I have a hard time telling myself that," Longoria said. "I'll definitely push for some time soon after the All-Star break."

The surgery will be done Tuesday in Los Angeles by hand specialist Steven Shin and a permanent pin will be inserted in Longoria's left hand.

The 32-year-old Longoria is batting .246 with 10 home runs in his first season with the Giants, and was tied for the team lead with 34 RBIs.

Longoria was a three-time All-Star in 10 seasons with Tampa Bay before being traded to the Giants last winter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Jay-Z, Beyonce release surprise album 'Everything Is Love'

    Jay-Z, Beyonce release surprise album 'Everything Is Love'

    Saturday, June 16 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-06-16 23:39:11 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-06-17 00:59:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. Jay-Z and Beyonce have released a joint al...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. Jay-Z and Beyonce have released a joint al...
    Jay-Z and Beyond have released a joint album that touches on the rapper's disgust at this year's Grammy Awards and features a shout out from their daughter Blue Ivy to her siblings.More >>
    Jay-Z and Beyond have released a joint album that touches on the rapper's disgust at this year's Grammy Awards and features a shout out from their daughter Blue Ivy to her siblings.More >>

  • Trump holds chaotic news conference on White House lawn

    Trump holds chaotic news conference on White House lawn

    Friday, June 15 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-06-15 15:38:24 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-06-17 00:39:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.
    President Donald Trump rarely gives wide-ranging news conferences, and when one came on Friday, it was sudden, unexpected and chaotic.More >>
    President Donald Trump rarely gives wide-ranging news conferences, and when one came on Friday, it was sudden, unexpected and chaotic.More >>

  • Beloved Glasgow School of Art badly damaged by a 2nd fire

    Beloved Glasgow School of Art badly damaged by a 2nd fire

    Saturday, June 16 2018 2:58 AM EDT2018-06-16 06:58:51 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-06-17 00:29:58 GMT
    (Douglas Barrie/PA via AP). Flames and smoke rise from the Glasgow School of Art's Mackintosh Building in London, early Saturday, June 16, 2018. A large blaze ripped through the building at the Glasgow School of Art late Friday, the second time in four...(Douglas Barrie/PA via AP). Flames and smoke rise from the Glasgow School of Art's Mackintosh Building in London, early Saturday, June 16, 2018. A large blaze ripped through the building at the Glasgow School of Art late Friday, the second time in four...
    A major fire at the historic Glasgow School of Art building has spread to neighboring properties and led to several evacuations.More >>
    A major fire at the historic Glasgow School of Art building has spread to neighboring properties and led to several evacuations.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly