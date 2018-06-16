Man rescued from James River

Richmond Fire crews are reminding everyone to be smart when they're out on the James River this weekend, after they were forced to rescue a man stuck on a rock.More >>
A teen boy has died, after police say he was found unconscious in a pool at the White Oak Apartments in Henrico.
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.
The Petersburg Police Department has launched a death investigation after an elderly man was found dead inside a home.
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.
Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called "extreme indifference to human life."
