Man rescued from James River

Richmond Fire crews are reminding everyone to be smart when they're out on the James River this weekend, after they were forced to rescue a man stuck on a rock.

This happened around 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Belle Isle. The man was not wearing a life jacket - which you should be wearing if river levels are at more than five feet.

Right now, the level is at five-and-a-half feet.

Thankfully, the man was not hurt. Crews were able to bring him safely onto shore.

