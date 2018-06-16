Anna Nordqvist, Lee-Anne Pace share LPGA Tour lead - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Anna Nordqvist, Lee-Anne Pace share LPGA Tour lead

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Anna Nordqvist and Lee-Anne Pace each shot 8-under 64 on Saturday to share the third-round lead in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Nordqvist and Pace each birdied four of the first five holes and two of the last three - each making 20-footers on the par-4 18th - in their bogey-free rounds at Blythefield. They were at 18-under 198.

Nordqvist, from Sweden, has eight LPGA Tour victories, winning the Founders Cup and The Evian Championship last year. Pace, from South Africa, won the 2014 Blue Bay LPGA in China for her lone tour title.

Second-round leader So Yeon Ryu was third at 16 under after a 69. Angela Stanford (66) and Caroline Masson (68) were another stroke back.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Beloved Glasgow School of Art badly damaged by a 2nd fire

    Beloved Glasgow School of Art badly damaged by a 2nd fire

    Saturday, June 16 2018 2:58 AM EDT2018-06-16 06:58:51 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 5:42 PM EDT2018-06-16 21:42:11 GMT
    (Douglas Barrie/PA via AP). Flames and smoke rise from the Glasgow School of Art's Mackintosh Building in London, early Saturday, June 16, 2018. A large blaze ripped through the building at the Glasgow School of Art late Friday, the second time in four...(Douglas Barrie/PA via AP). Flames and smoke rise from the Glasgow School of Art's Mackintosh Building in London, early Saturday, June 16, 2018. A large blaze ripped through the building at the Glasgow School of Art late Friday, the second time in four...
    A major fire at the historic Glasgow School of Art building has spread to neighboring properties and led to several evacuations.More >>
    A major fire at the historic Glasgow School of Art building has spread to neighboring properties and led to several evacuations.More >>

  • TV ratings down for World Cup opener

    TV ratings down for World Cup opener

    Friday, June 15 2018 4:40 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:40:16 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 5:42 PM EDT2018-06-16 21:42:07 GMT
    The overnight rating from major markets of Fox's World Cup opener between Russia and Saudi Arabia on Fox was less than half of the overnight for the first game of the 2014 tournament, hurt by a much earlier kickoff...More >>
    The overnight rating from major markets of Fox's World Cup opener between Russia and Saudi Arabia on Fox was less than half of the overnight for the first game of the 2014 tournament, hurt by a much earlier kickoff and less glamorous teams.More >>

  • Trump holds chaotic news conference on White House lawn

    Trump holds chaotic news conference on White House lawn

    Friday, June 15 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-06-15 15:38:24 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 5:42 PM EDT2018-06-16 21:42:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.
    President Donald Trump rarely gives wide-ranging news conferences, and when one came on Friday, it was sudden, unexpected and chaotic.More >>
    President Donald Trump rarely gives wide-ranging news conferences, and when one came on Friday, it was sudden, unexpected and chaotic.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly