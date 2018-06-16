American to pay $45M to settle airfare collusion lawsuit - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

American to pay $45M to settle airfare collusion lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) - American Airlines has agreed to pay $45 million to settle a lawsuit that says it and other major U.S. airlines colluded to drive up the price of airfares.

In settling the case, American denied any wrongdoing. The company, in a statement, said fighting the case in court would be costly.

Earlier this year, Southwest Airlines also reached a settlement in the case, agreeing to pay $15 million. Southwest also denied any wrongdoing.

The lawsuit alleges that major U.S. airlines colluded to limit capacity in order to increase ticket prices.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

