Brother of NBA's Zach Randolph killed outside of Indiana bar - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Brother of NBA's Zach Randolph killed outside of Indiana bar

MARION, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a brother of Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph was shot and killed outside of an Indiana bar.

Police say an officer heard gunfire at around 5 a.m. Saturday and found Roger Randolph bleeding between two cars outside of Hop's Blues Room in Marion.

They say they don't know the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but they don't think it was a random attack.

Zach Randolph grew up in Marion, which is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis. He led Marion High School to a state championship in 2000 before heading to Michigan State University and then the NBA, where he has also played for the Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies. He is a two-time NBA All Star.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'Jeopardy!' winner could get prison for sneaking into emails

    'Jeopardy!' winner could get prison for sneaking into emails

    Saturday, June 16 2018 4:19 PM EDT2018-06-16 20:19:06 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-06-16 20:22:55 GMT
    (Mike Dickie/The Daily Telegram via AP). In this Oct. 2012 photo, Stephanie Jass of Tecumseh, Mich., poses at Adrian College in Adrian, Mich. The former "Jeopardy!" winner has been charged with illegally accessing co-workers' email accounts at a small ...(Mike Dickie/The Daily Telegram via AP). In this Oct. 2012 photo, Stephanie Jass of Tecumseh, Mich., poses at Adrian College in Adrian, Mich. The former "Jeopardy!" winner has been charged with illegally accessing co-workers' email accounts at a small ...
    A seven-time "Jeopardy!" winner who taught history at a small Michigan college faces up to five years in prison for sneaking into the email accounts of other professors, administrators and students.More >>
    A seven-time "Jeopardy!" winner who taught history at a small Michigan college faces up to five years in prison for sneaking into the email accounts of other professors, administrators and students.More >>

  • Illustrated love letter by Little Prince author is auctioned

    Illustrated love letter by Little Prince author is auctioned

    Saturday, June 16 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-06-16 18:59:07 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 4:20 PM EDT2018-06-16 20:20:06 GMT
    An illustration by Antoine de Saint-Exupery showing a likeness of his renowned Little Prince atop a globe, adorning an anguished love letter, has sold at auction for 240,500 euros ($249,497).More >>
    An illustration by Antoine de Saint-Exupery showing a likeness of his renowned Little Prince atop a globe, adorning an anguished love letter, has sold at auction for 240,500 euros ($249,497).More >>

  • Giuliana Rancic returning to E! News in Sept. as co-anchor

    Giuliana Rancic returning to E! News in Sept. as co-anchor

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:58:33 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 4:19 PM EDT2018-06-16 20:19:34 GMT
    (Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Macy's, File). FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, Giuliana Rancic, TV host and best-selling author, hosts the Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row event at Macy's Aventura Mall in Miami. Rancic will return to E! Ne...(Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Macy's, File). FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, Giuliana Rancic, TV host and best-selling author, hosts the Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row event at Macy's Aventura Mall in Miami. Rancic will return to E! Ne...
    Giuliana Rancic will return to E! News this September as co-host of its nightly news program with Jason Kennedy, three years after leaving the gig.More >>
    Giuliana Rancic will return to E! News this September as co-host of its nightly news program with Jason Kennedy, three years after leaving the gig.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly