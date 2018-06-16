Teen boy dies in apparent drowning in pool - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Teen boy dies in apparent drowning in pool

By Heather Riekers, Producer
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A teen boy has died, after police say he was found unconscious in a pool at a Henrico apartment complex. 

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday, at the 11 North at White Oak Apartments. 

When crews arrived, they found the teen in the swimming pool. 

He was transported to VCU Medical Center, where he died at 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

The drowning comes less than a month after another pool drowning, at the Chesterfield Village Apartments.

Police say the drowning is being investigated. 

