Teen boy dies in apparent drowning in pool

A teen boy has died, after police say he was found unconscious in a pool at a Henrico apartment complex.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday, at the 11 North at White Oak Apartments.

When crews arrived, they found the teen in the swimming pool.

He was transported to VCU Medical Center, where he died at 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

The drowning comes less than a month after another pool drowning, at the Chesterfield Village Apartments.

Police say the drowning is being investigated.

