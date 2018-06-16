Mom claims teen who drowned in pool was bullied, pushed in

Angie Morton, the mother of the victim, posted about his death on Facebook. (Source: Facebook)

A teen boy has died, after police say he was found unconscious in a pool at a Henrico apartment complex.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday, at the 11 North at White Oak Apartments.

When crews arrived, they found the teen in the swimming pool.

He was transported to VCU Medical Center, where he died at 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to friends, the victim's name is Vernard Morton. He was going to be a junior next school year at Highland Springs High School.

The boy's mother, Angie Morton, posted on Facebook, mourning her son's death, claiming he was bullied:

According to Angie Morton, Vernard left home around 3 p.m. Friday after getting a call from a girl asking him to come to the pool. She says witnesses told her that a large group of kids dared him to jump into the deep end of the pool, which is nine feet deep. The group then allegedly pushed him in, and he struck his head while falling into the pool.

Angie Morton says her son was under the water for four minutes, and the kids who pushed him thought he was "playing around."

Vernard was dead when he was pulled from the pool, according to Angie Morton, and he had bloodied shorts and a bump or cut on his head.

"I think someone killed my son, because they say everyone ran and left my son in the water," Angie Morton said.

Police say the drowning is being investigated.

The drowning comes less than a month after another pool drowning, at the Chesterfield Village Apartments.

Experts say if you do see someone struggling in the water, jumping in to save them may not be the best idea:

"A lot of people, their first reaction is going to be to try to jump in to help someone. But even if you're a strong swimmer, most likely the panicking person can overpower you and drag you down underwater,” says Swift Creek YMCA Aquatics Director Rob Britt.

Here are some tips to follow to stay safe at the pool:

