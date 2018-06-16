Taxi crash in Moscow's Red Square injures 8 people - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Taxi crash in Moscow's Red Square injures 8 people

MOSCOW (AP) - Eight people, including two from Mexico, were injured Saturday when a taxi crashed into pedestrians on a sidewalk near Red Square in Moscow.

Russian police said the driver in the crash has been detained. Preliminary information indicated the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Russia is hosting the World Cup and the capital's streets have been crowded with foreign visitors. The accident took place on Ilinka Street, about 200 meters (650 feet) from Red Square and Moscow's famous GUM shopping arcade, an area popular with tourists.

The city health department said seven of the injured were in satisfactory condition and one was in more serious condition. Specifics on their injuries were not available.

The agency that monitors Moscow's traffic safety said the driver is a citizen of the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan who told police that the crash was not intentional.

Mexico's embassy in Moscow said two of its citizens were among the injured. Mexico is to play against Germany on Sunday in Moscow, one of 11 host cities for the tournament.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • France's presidential palace to host electronic music show

    France's presidential palace to host electronic music show

    Saturday, June 16 2018 2:39 PM EDT2018-06-16 18:39:16 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 2:39 PM EDT2018-06-16 18:39:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Francois Mori, pool). French president Emmanuel Macron, right, and Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte attend a joint press conference during their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Friday, June 15, 2018. French President Emmanuel Mac...(AP Photo/Francois Mori, pool). French president Emmanuel Macron, right, and Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte attend a joint press conference during their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Friday, June 15, 2018. French President Emmanuel Mac...
    The French presidency is going to host an unprecedented electronic music show in the elegant courtyard of the Elysee palace on the country's Music Day on Thursday.More >>
    The French presidency is going to host an unprecedented electronic music show in the elegant courtyard of the Elysee palace on the country's Music Day on Thursday.More >>

  • Stephen Hawking's ashes buried in Westminster Abbey

    Stephen Hawking's ashes buried in Westminster Abbey

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:58 AM EDT2018-06-15 09:58:23 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:21 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:21:58 GMT
    Stephen Hawking took his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes were buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton. (Source: Ben Stansall/PA via AP)Stephen Hawking took his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes were buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton. (Source: Ben Stansall/PA via AP)

    Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.

    More >>

    Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.

    More >>

  • Giuliana Rancic returning to E! News in Sept. as co-anchor

    Giuliana Rancic returning to E! News in Sept. as co-anchor

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:58:33 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:20:01 GMT
    (Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Macy's, File). FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, Giuliana Rancic, TV host and best-selling author, hosts the Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row event at Macy's Aventura Mall in Miami. Rancic will return to E! Ne...(Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Macy's, File). FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, Giuliana Rancic, TV host and best-selling author, hosts the Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row event at Macy's Aventura Mall in Miami. Rancic will return to E! Ne...
    Giuliana Rancic will return to E! News this September as co-host of its nightly news program with Jason Kennedy, three years after leaving the gig.More >>
    Giuliana Rancic will return to E! News this September as co-host of its nightly news program with Jason Kennedy, three years after leaving the gig.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly