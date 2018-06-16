Taxi crash in Moscow's Red Square injures 8 people

MOSCOW (AP) - Eight people, including two from Mexico, were injured Saturday when a taxi crashed into pedestrians on a sidewalk near Red Square in Moscow.
Russian police said the driver in the crash has been detained. Preliminary information indicated the driver lost control of the vehicle.
Russia is hosting the World Cup and the capital's streets have been crowded with foreign visitors. The accident took place on Ilinka Street, about 200 meters (650 feet) from Red Square and Moscow's famous GUM shopping arcade, an area popular with tourists.
The city health department said seven of the injured were in satisfactory condition and one was in more serious condition. Specifics on their injuries were not available.
The agency that monitors Moscow's traffic safety said the driver is a citizen of the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan who told police that the crash was not intentional.
Mexico's embassy in Moscow said two of its citizens were among the injured. Mexico is to play against Germany on Sunday in Moscow, one of 11 host cities for the tournament.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.More >>
Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.More >>
The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopicMore >>
The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopicMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrestMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrestMore >>
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasMore >>
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasMore >>
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasMore >>
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasMore >>
New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White HouseMore >>
New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White HouseMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegallyMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegallyMore >>
The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twistMore >>
The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twistMore >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a whileMore >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a whileMore >>
Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia FreelandMore >>
Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia FreelandMore >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.More >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.More >>