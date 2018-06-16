Dustin Johnson has history on his side at the US Open - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Dustin Johnson has history on his side at the US Open

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Dustin Johnson reacts after making a putt for birdie on the fourth green during the second round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Dustin Johnson reacts after making a putt for birdie on the fourth green during the second round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) - Dustin Johnson has history on his side going into the weekend at the U.S. Open.

Johnson became the seventh player to lead by at least four shots after 36 holes in more than a century of this 72-hole championship. Only one player failed to win the trophy, and that was in 1909 when Tom McNamara sputtered on the weekend.

Johnson was the only player under par - 4-under 136 - and led by four shots over Scott Piercy and Charley Hoffman.

Three major champions were within five shots - Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose and defending champion Brooks Koepka. The sun was out, and there was just enough wind in the Hamptons for Shinnecock Hills to remain the tough test it has been over the opening two days.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Stephen Hawking's ashes buried in Westminster Abbey

    Stephen Hawking's ashes buried in Westminster Abbey

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:58 AM EDT2018-06-15 09:58:23 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:21 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:21:58 GMT
    Stephen Hawking took his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes were buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton. (Source: Ben Stansall/PA via AP)Stephen Hawking took his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes were buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton. (Source: Ben Stansall/PA via AP)

    Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.

    More >>

    Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.

    More >>

  • Giuliana Rancic returning to E! News in Sept. as co-anchor

    Giuliana Rancic returning to E! News in Sept. as co-anchor

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:58:33 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:20:01 GMT
    (Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Macy's, File). FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, Giuliana Rancic, TV host and best-selling author, hosts the Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row event at Macy's Aventura Mall in Miami. Rancic will return to E! Ne...(Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Macy's, File). FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, Giuliana Rancic, TV host and best-selling author, hosts the Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row event at Macy's Aventura Mall in Miami. Rancic will return to E! Ne...
    Giuliana Rancic will return to E! News this September as co-host of its nightly news program with Jason Kennedy, three years after leaving the gig.More >>
    Giuliana Rancic will return to E! News this September as co-host of its nightly news program with Jason Kennedy, three years after leaving the gig.More >>

  • Beloved Glasgow School of Art badly damaged by a 2nd fire

    Beloved Glasgow School of Art badly damaged by a 2nd fire

    Saturday, June 16 2018 2:58 AM EDT2018-06-16 06:58:51 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:21 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:21:27 GMT
    (Douglas Barrie/PA via AP). Flames and smoke rise from the Glasgow School of Art's Mackintosh Building in London, early Saturday, June 16, 2018. A large blaze ripped through the building at the Glasgow School of Art late Friday, the second time in four...(Douglas Barrie/PA via AP). Flames and smoke rise from the Glasgow School of Art's Mackintosh Building in London, early Saturday, June 16, 2018. A large blaze ripped through the building at the Glasgow School of Art late Friday, the second time in four...
    A major fire at the historic Glasgow School of Art building has spread to neighboring properties and led to several evacuations.More >>
    A major fire at the historic Glasgow School of Art building has spread to neighboring properties and led to several evacuations.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly