Johnson in 4-way tie after day of survival at US Open - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Johnson in 4-way tie after day of survival at US Open

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Dustin Johnson reacts after making a putt for birdie on the fourth green during the second round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Dustin Johnson reacts after making a putt for birdie on the fourth green during the second round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) - The only thing that spared Dustin Johnson from another U.S. Open implosion is that everyone around him suffered on a Shinnecock Hills course that even the USGA conceded got out of hand Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Berger and Tony Finau were the exceptions, each posting a 4-under 66 about the time Johnson was just starting out on greens that became so slick that Phil Mickelson swatted a ball that was still moving on the 13th green and no one in the final 22 groups broke par.

Johnson, who started the third round with a four-shot lead, barely nudged his 17-foot birdie attempt on the 18th hole. It ran 8 feet by the cup and he missed the par putt for one last bogey and a 7-over 77.

At least he still has a chance. Johnson was in a four-way tie for the lead at 3-over 213, the highest 54-hole score to lead the U.S. Open since the fabled "Massacre at Winged Foot" in 1974.

"You were seeing shots that were well played and not rewarded," said Mike Davis, the chief executive of the USGA. "It was a very tough test, but probably too tough this afternoon."

Berger and Finau, who started the day 11 shots out of the lead, will play in the final group.

Johnson and defending champion Brooks Koepka will be right behind them. Koepka made only two birdies in a hard-earned round of 72, leaving him in position to become the first back-to-back winner of the U.S. Open since Curtis Strange in 1989.

Henrik Stenson made one birdie and picked up three shots on the leader.

Mickelson celebrated his 48th birthday by matching his worst score in his 27th U.S. Open with an 81, and he provided the snapshot of a day that was entertaining for reasons the USGA didn't imagine.

He went from behind the 13th green all the way off the front. His next shot was 18 feet above the hole. His bogey putt slid by, and after a few putts, Mickelson trotted after it and then stuck out his putter and hit the ball back toward the cup to keep it from running off the green. That's a two-shot penalty, giving him a 10.

"It's just a moment of madness," said Andrew "Beef" Johnston, who played with Mickelson and couldn't stifle a laugh.

Mickelson apologized if anyone was offended by his act, even after saying he knew the rules for hitting a ball in motion and was happy to take a two-shot penalty instead of playing a crude version of tennis.

Johnson didn't have anything that wild, rather more of a slow bleed that began with a shot off a sandy path and three putts on the par-3 second hole for his first double bogey of the championship. His lead was gone with a three-putt bogey on the par-3 seventh. He was back in the lead when everyone around him couldn't hang on. Justin Rose (73) and Stenson (74) also shared the lead at some point.

Rose was one shot behind, with Stenson another shot behind. Kiradech Aphibarnrat had the only other round under par. He teed off at 9:40 a.m. and had a 2-under 68 and was three shots behind.

The scoring average of 75.33 was the highest for a third round in the U.S. Open since 2000 at Pebble Beach.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump holds chaotic news conference on White House lawn

    Trump holds chaotic news conference on White House lawn

    Friday, June 15 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-06-15 15:38:24 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-06-17 00:39:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.
    President Donald Trump rarely gives wide-ranging news conferences, and when one came on Friday, it was sudden, unexpected and chaotic.More >>
    President Donald Trump rarely gives wide-ranging news conferences, and when one came on Friday, it was sudden, unexpected and chaotic.More >>

  • Jay-Z, Beyonce release surprise album 'Everything Is Love'

    Jay-Z, Beyonce release surprise album 'Everything Is Love'

    Saturday, June 16 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-06-16 23:39:11 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-06-17 00:29:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. Jay-Z and Beyonce have released a joint al...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. Jay-Z and Beyonce have released a joint al...
    Jay-Z and Beyond have released a joint album that touches on the rapper's disgust at this year's Grammy Awards and features a shout out from their daughter Blue Ivy to her siblings.More >>
    Jay-Z and Beyond have released a joint album that touches on the rapper's disgust at this year's Grammy Awards and features a shout out from their daughter Blue Ivy to her siblings.More >>

  • Beloved Glasgow School of Art badly damaged by a 2nd fire

    Beloved Glasgow School of Art badly damaged by a 2nd fire

    Saturday, June 16 2018 2:58 AM EDT2018-06-16 06:58:51 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-06-17 00:29:58 GMT
    (Douglas Barrie/PA via AP). Flames and smoke rise from the Glasgow School of Art's Mackintosh Building in London, early Saturday, June 16, 2018. A large blaze ripped through the building at the Glasgow School of Art late Friday, the second time in four...(Douglas Barrie/PA via AP). Flames and smoke rise from the Glasgow School of Art's Mackintosh Building in London, early Saturday, June 16, 2018. A large blaze ripped through the building at the Glasgow School of Art late Friday, the second time in four...
    A major fire at the historic Glasgow School of Art building has spread to neighboring properties and led to several evacuations.More >>
    A major fire at the historic Glasgow School of Art building has spread to neighboring properties and led to several evacuations.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly