Messi misses penalty, Iceland holds Argentina to 1-1 draw - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Messi misses penalty, Iceland holds Argentina to 1-1 draw

(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan). Argentina's Lionel Messi covers his face at the end of the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan). Argentina's Lionel Messi covers his face at the end of the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.
(AP Photo/Victor Caivano). Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson makes a save after penalty shot of Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Ru... (AP Photo/Victor Caivano). Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson makes a save after penalty shot of Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Ru...
(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan). Lionel Messi se cubre los ojos durante el empate 1-1 de Argentina e Islandia, en un partido en el que le atajaron un penal el 16 de junio del 2018 en Moscú, por la primera fecha de la Copa Mundial. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan). Lionel Messi se cubre los ojos durante el empate 1-1 de Argentina e Islandia, en un partido en el que le atajaron un penal el 16 de junio del 2018 en Moscú, por la primera fecha de la Copa Mundial.
(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Iceland's Emil Hallfredsson controls the ball during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Iceland's Emil Hallfredsson controls the ball during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.
(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan). Argentina's Lionel Messi covers his face at the end of the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan). Argentina's Lionel Messi covers his face at the end of the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

MOSCOW (AP) - Lionel Messi missed yet another penalty kick and Iceland held on for a 1-1 draw against Argentina in an impressive World Cup debut on Saturday.

Messi failed to give his team the lead when his 64th-minute penalty was stopped by Hannes Halldorsson. The Iceland goalkeeper dived to his right and got two hands behind the ball.

It was Messi's fourth missed penalty in his last seven attempts for Argentina and Barcelona.

The Argentines took the lead in the 19th minute when Sergio Aguero scored with a rising left-footed shot. Alfred Finnbogason equalized for Iceland four minutes later after Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero pushed a low cross into the forward's path.

The penalty was awarded after Aguero was pushed in the back by Hordur Magnusson as both chased Messi's floated cross in the 63rd.

The small Nordic island nation's team created several first-half chances despite having only 22 percent possession, and pushed back Argentina's waves of second-half attacks.

Messi had a final chance to redeem his team with the final kick of the game, but his free kick from 25 yards failed to clear a solid Iceland defensive wall.

At the end, Messi retreated alone into the center circle with his head bowed and hands on his knees.

Iceland played its debut on soccer's biggest stage like it belonged alongside the 2014 runners-up. Before trailing, Iceland could have taken the lead but Birkir Bjarnason side-footed a shot wide of goal when Caballero was exposed.

That chance came in a nervous ninth minute for Argentina's defense, which seemed unsettled by Iceland's strength and their own unease with loose balls in the penalty area.

No Iceland defender was at fault for failing to stop Aguero's goal. The forward executed a classy spin move to create his chance when a miscued shot by Marcos Rojo arrived at his feet near the penalty spot.

It was a finish worthy of Argentina great Diego Maradona, who was watching in the VIP section at Spartak Stadium. The FIFA ambassador was puffing a large cigar despite smoking being banned in all World Cup venues.

KEY TO SUCCESS

Argentina fans booed and whistled when the giant stadium screen showed that Halldorsson was man of the match. But his faultless handling and excellent shot-stopping was deserving of the accolade.

In contrast, Caballero caused uneasy moments for his defense in the first half.

Iceland also protected Halldorsson well with swarming running and tackling to shut down Messi and Argentina's attacking lanes.

Messi has missed more than 20 penalty kicks in his career, showing there is perhaps one flaw in his genius.

GROUP DYNAMICS

This was the first game in Group D, which looks even more evenly balanced now than it did at kickoff. Croatia and Nigeria are also in the group.

Argentina will next play Croatia on Thursday in Nizhny Novgorod, while Iceland plays Nigeria on Friday in Volgograd.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Stephen Hawking's ashes buried in Westminster Abbey

    Stephen Hawking's ashes buried in Westminster Abbey

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:58 AM EDT2018-06-15 09:58:23 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:21 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:21:58 GMT
    Stephen Hawking took his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes were buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton. (Source: Ben Stansall/PA via AP)Stephen Hawking took his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes were buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton. (Source: Ben Stansall/PA via AP)

    Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.

    More >>

    Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.

    More >>

  • Giuliana Rancic returning to E! News in Sept. as co-anchor

    Giuliana Rancic returning to E! News in Sept. as co-anchor

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:58:33 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:20:01 GMT
    (Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Macy's, File). FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, Giuliana Rancic, TV host and best-selling author, hosts the Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row event at Macy's Aventura Mall in Miami. Rancic will return to E! Ne...(Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Macy's, File). FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, Giuliana Rancic, TV host and best-selling author, hosts the Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row event at Macy's Aventura Mall in Miami. Rancic will return to E! Ne...
    Giuliana Rancic will return to E! News this September as co-host of its nightly news program with Jason Kennedy, three years after leaving the gig.More >>
    Giuliana Rancic will return to E! News this September as co-host of its nightly news program with Jason Kennedy, three years after leaving the gig.More >>

  • Beloved Glasgow School of Art badly damaged by a 2nd fire

    Beloved Glasgow School of Art badly damaged by a 2nd fire

    Saturday, June 16 2018 2:58 AM EDT2018-06-16 06:58:51 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:21 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:21:27 GMT
    (Douglas Barrie/PA via AP). Flames and smoke rise from the Glasgow School of Art's Mackintosh Building in London, early Saturday, June 16, 2018. A large blaze ripped through the building at the Glasgow School of Art late Friday, the second time in four...(Douglas Barrie/PA via AP). Flames and smoke rise from the Glasgow School of Art's Mackintosh Building in London, early Saturday, June 16, 2018. A large blaze ripped through the building at the Glasgow School of Art late Friday, the second time in four...
    A major fire at the historic Glasgow School of Art building has spread to neighboring properties and led to several evacuations.More >>
    A major fire at the historic Glasgow School of Art building has spread to neighboring properties and led to several evacuations.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly