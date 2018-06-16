Vows in the air: German couple married in tightrope wedding - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Vows in the air: German couple married in tightrope wedding

(Peter Gercke/dpa via AP). Pastor Stefan Gierung, left, stands in a cage atop of a fire service ladder in front of bride Nicole Backhaus, center, and groom Jens Knorr, right, both sitting in a swing dangling under a motorcycle with artist Falko Traber,... (Peter Gercke/dpa via AP). Pastor Stefan Gierung, left, stands in a cage atop of a fire service ladder in front of bride Nicole Backhaus, center, and groom Jens Knorr, right, both sitting in a swing dangling under a motorcycle with artist Falko Traber,...
(Peter Gercke/dpa via AP). Bride Nicole Backhaus, left, and groom Jens Knorr, right, sit in a swing dangling under a motorcycle with artist Falko Traber, top, during their wedding ceremony atop a tightrope in Stassfurt, Germany, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (Peter Gercke/dpa via AP). Bride Nicole Backhaus, left, and groom Jens Knorr, right, sit in a swing dangling under a motorcycle with artist Falko Traber, top, during their wedding ceremony atop a tightrope in Stassfurt, Germany, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

BERLIN (AP) - A couple in eastern Germany have gotten married in a swing dangling from a motorcycle atop a tightrope, 14 meters (46 feet) above the ground.

The German news agency dpa reported that a pastor standing in a cage atop a fire service ladder presided over the wedding of Nicole Backhaus and Jens Knorr in the town of Stassfurt on Saturday. The couple exchanged rings in the air but, for safety's sake, waited until they were back on the ground to kiss.

More than 3,000 people watched the wedding in the sky, which took place during a local festival.

The tightrope was stretched between the town wall and a tower, and the motorbike was ridden by Falko Traber, a member of a family of artists.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Stephen Hawking's ashes buried in Westminster Abbey

    Stephen Hawking's ashes buried in Westminster Abbey

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:58 AM EDT2018-06-15 09:58:23 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:21 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:21:58 GMT
    Stephen Hawking took his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes were buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton. (Source: Ben Stansall/PA via AP)Stephen Hawking took his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes were buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton. (Source: Ben Stansall/PA via AP)

    Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.

    More >>

    Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.

    More >>

  • Giuliana Rancic returning to E! News in Sept. as co-anchor

    Giuliana Rancic returning to E! News in Sept. as co-anchor

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:58:33 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:20:01 GMT
    (Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Macy's, File). FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, Giuliana Rancic, TV host and best-selling author, hosts the Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row event at Macy's Aventura Mall in Miami. Rancic will return to E! Ne...(Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Macy's, File). FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, Giuliana Rancic, TV host and best-selling author, hosts the Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row event at Macy's Aventura Mall in Miami. Rancic will return to E! Ne...
    Giuliana Rancic will return to E! News this September as co-host of its nightly news program with Jason Kennedy, three years after leaving the gig.More >>
    Giuliana Rancic will return to E! News this September as co-host of its nightly news program with Jason Kennedy, three years after leaving the gig.More >>

  • Beloved Glasgow School of Art badly damaged by a 2nd fire

    Beloved Glasgow School of Art badly damaged by a 2nd fire

    Saturday, June 16 2018 2:58 AM EDT2018-06-16 06:58:51 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:21 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:21:27 GMT
    (Douglas Barrie/PA via AP). Flames and smoke rise from the Glasgow School of Art's Mackintosh Building in London, early Saturday, June 16, 2018. A large blaze ripped through the building at the Glasgow School of Art late Friday, the second time in four...(Douglas Barrie/PA via AP). Flames and smoke rise from the Glasgow School of Art's Mackintosh Building in London, early Saturday, June 16, 2018. A large blaze ripped through the building at the Glasgow School of Art late Friday, the second time in four...
    A major fire at the historic Glasgow School of Art building has spread to neighboring properties and led to several evacuations.More >>
    A major fire at the historic Glasgow School of Art building has spread to neighboring properties and led to several evacuations.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly