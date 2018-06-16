Man found dead in Petersburg home; death investigation underway

Police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead inside a home (Source: RNN)

The Petersburg Police Department has launched a death investigation after an elderly man was found dead inside a home.

Detectives responded to a home on Grove Avenue near Johnson Alley for a welfare check after a concerned call stating that they had not seen the resident.

Fire and rescue crews arrived on scene and made entry into the home and found the body of an 80-year-old.

No other details were immediately available.

Police say at the time foul play is not suspected.