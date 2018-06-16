Victim dies, suspect arrested after Richmond double shooting

Richmond Police have arrested a suspect in a double shooting that left one man dead.

Police say homicide charges are pending against 26-year-old Vashawn Hill after the death of 26-year-old Tevon Cook.

Officers were called out just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the 1900 block of Spotsylvania Street for a reported shooting. Once units arrived on scene, they found two men - including Cook - with gunshot wounds.

Cook was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers detained Hill near the scene of the crime. He has been charged with malicious wounding with more charges on the way.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12