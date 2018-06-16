1 man with life-threatening injuries after Richmond double shoot - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

1 man with life-threatening injuries after Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Two men are recovering in the hospital after they were shot early Saturday morning in Richmond.

Officers were called out just after 2:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Spotsylvania Street for a reported shooting.    

Once units arrived on scene, they found the two men with gunshot wounds. 

One man has life-threatening injuries. 

Police did not release details on a possible suspect. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

