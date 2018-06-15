Wine made in Chesterfield to be sold in Walmart nationally

A Central Virginia wine company hits it big after securing a deal to sell their product at Walmart.

Chesterfield-based "Shoe Crazy Wine" is already sold at some local stores and restaurants, but after going to an annual "open call" event for Walmart, their dream deal became a reality.

"We fit right in with Walmart's new campaign 'Made in the USA,' because our wines are from California - we would love to have them from Virginia one day. That is what we are working on. The win at Walmart for us is going to allow us to do that and to help the local economy," said Gwen Hurt, founder and CEO of Shoe Crazy Wine.

Gwen Hurt says the deal is just a start in making her company a nation-wide brand. You can look for "Shoe Crazy Wine" on Walmart shelves beginning next year.

