Woods on expectations for another major win: 'Absolutely'

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) - Hoist the anchor, and set sail the great ship Privacy on a course for Carnoustie Bay, Pebble Beach or some other future site of a golf major.

Tiger Woods isn't going to win the U.S. Open this year.

He still thinks he can win another major before he's done.

"Absolutely," Woods said after shooting a 2-over 72 at Shinnecock Hills on Friday for a 36-hole total of 10 over that saw him miss the cut.

"They're not easy," he said. "I mean, I've won a few of them over the course of my career, and they're the hardest fields and usually the hardest setups. So they're meant to be testers, and you don't win major championships by kind of slapping all around the place and missing putts.

"You have to be on," he said. "You just can't fake it at a major championship."

Woods couldn't even fake it for the first 34 holes in Southampton, and despite birdies on the last two holes, he needed a lot of help to avoid the cut for the fifth time in his last eight majors. That means he won't need to bunk for the weekend at the Sag Harbor Yacht Club on the 155-foot boat he jokingly calls "the dinghy."

Woods also missed the cut when he brought Privacy to the 2006 U.S. Open at Winged Foot in New York City's northern suburbs. He has not played the weekend at a U.S. Open since 2013, or won one since 2008 - his last major victory.

He remains stuck at 14 in his career, four short of Jack Nicklaus' record.

"Our whole careers are pretty much measured as if you can win four times a year," Woods said.

Woods' chances were effectively eliminated after two holes.

He shot a triple bogey on Thursday on No. 1 - a 399-yard par 4 that is the fourth-easiest hole on the course - needing three tries to manage a short rise to the elevated green and then two-putting. He entered the second round nine strokes behind the leaders and thought if he could shoot in the 60s on Friday he would have a chance to get back into it.

Now he won't even have a chance to play.

"I couldn't chase down the leaders right away. It's going to take me probably 2½ to 3 rounds to do it," he said. "Unfortunately, I went the other way."

Starting the second round on No. 10, Woods made the turn at even par and came back around to No. 1. His drive was fine, but he yanked his approach shot to the right of the green into deep rough, and then rolled his third shot over it. After pitching to about 14 feet, he missed a bogey putt.

He then bogeyed No. 2 for the second straight day.

"I didn't play the first and second hole very well," said Woods, who started on No. 10 for the second round. "I was kind of hanging in there until, unfortunately, first and second hole kind of derailed it."

Woods said he would take the week off before playing the National and then heading to Carnoustie, Scotland, for the British Open.

