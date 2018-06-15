So Yeon Ryu shoots 67, leads Meijer LPGA Classic - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

So Yeon Ryu shoots 67, leads Meijer LPGA Classic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - So Yeon Ryu birdied all five par-5 holes in a 5-under 67 to take the second-round lead Friday in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

The sixth-ranked South Korean star played her final nine holes - the front nine at Blythefield Country Club - in 5-under 31 to top the leaderboard at 13-under 131. She rallied after making three bogeys in a five-hole stretch on her first nine.

Sandra Gal and Sakura Yokomine each shot 64 to reach 12 under. Caroline Masson (66) was 11 under, and Lee-Anne Pace (67), Anna Nordqvist (68) and Su Oh (68) followed at 10 under.

Ryu is winless this season after taking the major ANA Inspiration and Walmart NW Arkansas Championship last year. She has five LPGA Tour victories, the first in the 2011 U.S. Women's Open.

Kelly Shon, tied with Ryu for the first-round lead after a 64, was four shots back at 9 under after a 71. Michelle Wie and Lydia Ko were 8 under, each shooting 67. Lexi Thompson, the 2015 winner, had a 70 to get to 6 under. Ariya Jutanugarn, making her first start since winning the U.S. Women's Open, had a 70 to join sister Moria Jutanugarn (69) and defending champion Brooke Henderson (70) at 5 under.

Annie Park, the ShopRite LPGA Classic winner last week in New Jersey for her first tour title, missed the cut with rounds of 76 and 69.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

