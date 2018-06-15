Retired postal worker chases dream, gets associate degree at age 57

Get ready for summer's first batch of REALLY hot weather: Next Monday and Tuesday, June 18 and 19, the heat will soar.More >>
Residents in Richmond’s Brookland Park neighborhood say with future changes in the area, they’re hoping to create a positive community identity.More >>
Carrie Dunson is a grandmother who has already accomplished plenty in her life, but she wasn't satisfied until she chased her dream: graduation.More >>
Summer in Ashland means one thing: Strawberries!More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...More >>
Authorities may have discovered the remains of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.More >>
Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Murchison man in connection with the death of a woman who was the passenger during a motorcycle chase Thursday evening.More >>
Police released their body camera video to show the incident from their perspective Wednesday. The footage captures the moment an officer arrives at Waffle House on May 2, as a couple questions their to-go bill.More >>
New Mexico authorities are on the lookout for three escaped inmates from the Curry County Detention Center in Clovis.More >>
Two riders were injured when they were ejected from their car entirely and fell to the ground.More >>
The Michigan-based cereal producer announced Thursday that it's voluntarily recalling Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal as it may contain Salmonella.More >>
An 18-wheeler hauling snack cakes flipped over on I-20 westbound between the downtown Brandon and crossgates exit.More >>
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
