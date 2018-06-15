Retired postal worker chases dream, gets associate degree at age 57

A woman in her 50s, who served in the military and retired after three decades with the U.S. Postal Service, is now turning a dream into reality.

Carrie Dunson is a grandmother who has already accomplished plenty in her life, but she wasn't satisfied until she chased her dream: graduation.

"I'm getting my associate's degree in medical assisting," said Dunson.

It was a long time coming for this 57-year-old woman. Dunson says she loved her job at the post office, but it was taking a toll.

"I decided to try to save some of me, and I started thinking about my dream and my children, and I just wanted to be walking straight when I got out of there," said Dunson.

So the Army veteran decided to enroll at ECPI University and reach for her lifetime goal.

"I always wanted to be a RN, every since I was a little girl," said Dunson.

This isn't the first time Dunson leaped for her dream.

"You know how life, love, kids...you get rerouted, so I thought I'd take this chance now and try again," said Dunson.

This time, she tried to keep it a secret from her kids.

"I did have to tell them I was in school, but I never told them what I was going for - until I got my degree," said Dunson.

When she did, her family was filled with pride.

"We watched her work hard all our life, and she finally got to do something she really wanted to do," said daughter Keisha Mitchell Adams.

Now that it is done, Dunson hopes she's given a new dream to the people she loves most.

"I'm hoping with the noise, that it would ignite a fire for my family," said Dunson.

Dunson says it's never too late to go for your dreams, and if there's something you want, just go for it.

