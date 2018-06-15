Costa Rica fans get surprise call about free World Cup trip - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Costa Rica fans get surprise call about free World Cup trip

(AP Photo/Luis Henao). In this June 14, 2018 photo Costa Rica fan Martin Gomez waves the a Costa Rican flag in the city of Samara, Russia, some 7,500 miles from his native home as he watched the opening ceremony to his first World Cup. (AP Photo/Luis Henao). In this June 14, 2018 photo Costa Rica fan Martin Gomez waves the a Costa Rican flag in the city of Samara, Russia, some 7,500 miles from his native home as he watched the opening ceremony to his first World Cup.

SAMARA, Russia (AP) - Costa Rica fan Martin Gomez hung up the phone twice, thinking it was a prank call or a scam. But the third time he took the call, he cried with joy.

Gomez had just won an all-expenses paid trip to Russia to follow the national team at the World Cup. And he didn't even know that he had entered a competition.

It was all because he paid his phone bill on time. He was among three dozen Costa Rica fans who were awarded the same prize by the country's state telephone company.

For Gomez, it's his first World Cup and he will be in the stands when Costa Rica takes on Serbia on Sunday in Samara.

"When I sing the national anthem and wave the flag of my country ... the tears of joy with flow again. I'm about to realize this dream," he said.

The 52-year-old electrician and his 35 other compatriots who won the prize will then follow Costa Rica to St. Petersburg where the team takes on Brazil in Group E, and then to Nizhy Novgorod for the country's final group stage match against Switzerland.

Costa Rica is looking for another strong run in the tournament after advancing to the quarterfinals at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where the Central Americans were knocked out by the Netherlands on penalties.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Stephen Hawking's ashes buried in Westminster Abbey

    Stephen Hawking's ashes buried in Westminster Abbey

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:58 AM EDT2018-06-15 09:58:23 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 6:12 PM EDT2018-06-15 22:12:32 GMT
    Stephen Hawking took his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes were buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton. (Source: Ben Stansall/PA via AP)Stephen Hawking took his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes were buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton. (Source: Ben Stansall/PA via AP)

    Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.

    More >>

    Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.

    More >>

  • Trump holds chaotic news conference on White House lawn

    Trump holds chaotic news conference on White House lawn

    Friday, June 15 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-06-15 15:38:24 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-06-15 22:10:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.
    President Donald Trump rarely gives wide-ranging news conferences, and when one came on Friday, it was sudden, unexpected and chaotic.More >>
    President Donald Trump rarely gives wide-ranging news conferences, and when one came on Friday, it was sudden, unexpected and chaotic.More >>

  • Giuliana Rancic returning to E! News in Sept. as co-anchor

    Giuliana Rancic returning to E! News in Sept. as co-anchor

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:58:33 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-06-15 22:10:10 GMT
    (Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Macy's, File). FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, Giuliana Rancic, TV host and best-selling author, hosts the Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row event at Macy's Aventura Mall in Miami. Rancic will return to E! Ne...(Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Macy's, File). FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, Giuliana Rancic, TV host and best-selling author, hosts the Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row event at Macy's Aventura Mall in Miami. Rancic will return to E! Ne...
    Giuliana Rancic will return to E! News this September as co-host of its nightly news program with Jason Kennedy, three years after leaving the gig.More >>
    Giuliana Rancic will return to E! News this September as co-host of its nightly news program with Jason Kennedy, three years after leaving the gig.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly