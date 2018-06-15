Ashland Strawberry Faire this weekend - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ashland Strawberry Faire this weekend

ASHLAND, VA (WWBT) -

Summer in Ashland means one thing: Strawberries! 

The Ashland Strawberry Faire is this Saturday along the streets of Randolph-Macon College. 

Proceeds from the festival fund scholarships and grants for local non-profits.

The event runs from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

