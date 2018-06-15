How major US stock indexes fared Friday - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press

U.S. stocks closed out a whirlwind week with a modest loss Friday as markets gauged how much to fret about the Trump administration's decision to step up the trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies.

The White House announced tariffs on $50 billion of imports from China, and China's almost-immediate response was a promise to retaliate with its own of the same scale.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 3.07 points, or 0.1 percent, at 2,779.42.

The Dow Jones industrial average sank 84.83, or 0.3 percent, to 25,090.48.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 14.66, or 0.2 percent, to 7,746.38.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slipped 0.82, or less than 0.1 percent, to 1,683.91.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 0.39 points, or less than 0.1 percent.

The Dow is down 226.05 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 100.87 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.42 points, or 0.7 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 105.81 points, or 4 percent.

The Dow is up 371.26 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 842.99 points, or 12.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 148.40 points, or 9.7 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump holds chaotic news conference on White House lawn

    Trump holds chaotic news conference on White House lawn

    Friday, June 15 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-06-15 15:38:24 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:53:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.
    President Donald Trump rarely gives wide-ranging news conferences, and when one came on Friday, it was sudden, unexpected and chaotic.More >>
    President Donald Trump rarely gives wide-ranging news conferences, and when one came on Friday, it was sudden, unexpected and chaotic.More >>

  • TV ratings down for World Cup opener

    TV ratings down for World Cup opener

    Friday, June 15 2018 4:40 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:40:16 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:49:55 GMT
    The overnight rating from major markets of Fox's World Cup opener between Russia and Saudi Arabia on Fox was less than half of the overnight for the first game of the 2014 tournament, hurt by a much earlier kickoff...More >>
    The overnight rating from major markets of Fox's World Cup opener between Russia and Saudi Arabia on Fox was less than half of the overnight for the first game of the 2014 tournament, hurt by a much earlier kickoff and less glamorous teams.More >>

  • Judge modifies rapper Juelz Santana's bail, OK's tour shows

    Judge modifies rapper Juelz Santana's bail, OK's tour shows

    Friday, June 15 2018 4:40 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:40:01 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:49:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File). FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2008, file photo, Rapper Juelz Santana arrives at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors in New York. A federal judge ruled on Friday, June 15, 2018, that Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, can go on tour whi...(AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File). FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2008, file photo, Rapper Juelz Santana arrives at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors in New York. A federal judge ruled on Friday, June 15, 2018, that Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, can go on tour whi...
    A federal judge in New Jersey will let rapper Juelz Santana play the first five dates of his upcoming tour while he's out on bail stemming from charges that he tried to bring a gun on a plane at Newark Liberty...More >>
    A federal judge in New Jersey will let rapper Juelz Santana play the first five dates of his upcoming tour while he's out on bail stemming from charges that he tried to bring a gun on a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly