Ronaldo scores hat trick, Portugal draws 3-3 with Spain - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ronaldo scores hat trick, Portugal draws 3-3 with Spain

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his third goal with a free kick during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his third goal with a free kick during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.
(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his side's 3rd goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his side's 3rd goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.
(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his third goal with a free kick during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his third goal with a free kick during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.
(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). Spain's scorer Nacho, front left, and his teammates celebrate their side's 3rd goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15,... (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). Spain's scorer Nacho, front left, and his teammates celebrate their side's 3rd goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15,...
(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to his teammates after Spain scored their 3rd goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15,... (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to his teammates after Spain scored their 3rd goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15,...

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

SOCHI, Russia (AP) - Cristiano Ronaldo completed a hat trick with a perfectly taken free kick in the 88th minute to give Portugal a 3-3 draw against Spain on Friday at the World Cup.

Ronaldo had twice given Portugal the lead with first-half goals, but Diego Costa equalized for Spain with a goal in each half. Nacho Fernandez then put 2010 champions ahead with a one-timer from outside the area in the Group B match.

Spain looked to have successfully overcome its dramatic coaching change one the eve of the tournament but Ronaldo curled a late shot over the wall to force the draw.

Ronaldo's opening goal from the penalty spot allowed him to become the fourth player to score in four World Cups, joining Pele, Miroslav Klose and Uwe Seeler.

His second goal came after a blunder by Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, who let the ball bounce off his hands and into the net.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Comcast-Disney fight highlights shifting media landscape

    Comcast-Disney fight highlights shifting media landscape

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-14 06:37:44 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:33:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/File). FILE- This combo of file photos shows the 21st Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building on Aug. 1, 2017, in New York, bottom, and a Comcast sign on Oct. 12, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Comcast is making a $65 ...(AP Photo/File). FILE- This combo of file photos shows the 21st Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building on Aug. 1, 2017, in New York, bottom, and a Comcast sign on Oct. 12, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Comcast is making a $65 ...

    Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.

    More >>

    Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.

    More >>

  • How Fox's businesses would match up with Disney and Comcast

    How Fox's businesses would match up with Disney and Comcast

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-14 06:37:36 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:33:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - This Aug. 1, 2017, file photo shows the Twenty-First Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building in New York. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twen...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - This Aug. 1, 2017, file photo shows the Twenty-First Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building in New York. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twen...
    The battle over Fox's assets between Comcast and Disney is heating up as the media landscape changes and content distributors aim to be more involved in content creation.More >>
    The battle over Fox's assets between Comcast and Disney is heating up as the media landscape changes and content distributors aim to be more involved in content creation.More >>

  • Trump holds chaotic news conference on White House lawn

    Trump holds chaotic news conference on White House lawn

    Friday, June 15 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-06-15 15:38:24 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:31:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.
    President Donald Trump rarely gives wide-ranging news conferences, and when one came on Friday, it was sudden, unexpected and chaotic.More >>
    President Donald Trump rarely gives wide-ranging news conferences, and when one came on Friday, it was sudden, unexpected and chaotic.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly