No live chickens at the World Cup for Nigeria fans - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

No live chickens at the World Cup for Nigeria fans

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, file). FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2013 file photo a Nigeria fan holds up a live chicken decorated in Nigeria's colors of green and white, ahead of the start of Nigeria's African Cup of Nations tournament final soccer match aga... (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, file). FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2013 file photo a Nigeria fan holds up a live chicken decorated in Nigeria's colors of green and white, ahead of the start of Nigeria's African Cup of Nations tournament final soccer match aga...

KALININGRAD, Russia (AP) - Chicken on plates, no problem. In the stadiums, not so much.

A Russian official in the city of Kaliningrad says authorities forbade World Cup fans from bringing live chickens to matches.

Some fans dye chickens in the national colors as a good luck symbol, including those from Nigeria, who play Argentina on Saturday in Kaliningrad.

Russia's Interfax news agency quotes regional culture and tourism minister Andrei Yermak as saying "fans from Nigeria asked whether they could bring a chicken to the stadium. It's their symbol and people support the team with them at all the games. We told them they can't bring a live chicken at all."

If Nigerian fans want to support their team elsewhere, Yermak says a government advice hotline can "advise them where to buy a chicken. We're prepared to satisfy even the most eccentric requests."

Nigeria got a similar refusal at the 2010 World Cup, when the South African Press Association reported Nigerian fans were angered their chicken wasn't allowed into the stadium in Johannesburg.

SAPA said the chicken on that occasion was dyed in the team's colors and had its claws bound by black tape. The agency quoted fan John Okoro as calling the refusal "ridiculous."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump holds chaotic news conference on White House lawn

    Trump holds chaotic news conference on White House lawn

    Friday, June 15 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-06-15 15:38:24 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:31:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.
    President Donald Trump rarely gives wide-ranging news conferences, and when one came on Friday, it was sudden, unexpected and chaotic.More >>
    President Donald Trump rarely gives wide-ranging news conferences, and when one came on Friday, it was sudden, unexpected and chaotic.More >>

  • Stephen Hawking's ashes buried in Westminster Abbey

    Stephen Hawking's ashes buried in Westminster Abbey

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:58 AM EDT2018-06-15 09:58:23 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:30:55 GMT
    Stephen Hawking took his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes were buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton. (Source: Ben Stansall/PA via AP)Stephen Hawking took his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes were buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton. (Source: Ben Stansall/PA via AP)

    Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.

    More >>

    Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.

    More >>

  • Giuliana Rancic returning to E! News in Sept. as co-anchor

    Giuliana Rancic returning to E! News in Sept. as co-anchor

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:58:33 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:22:08 GMT
    (Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Macy's, File). FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, Giuliana Rancic, TV host and best-selling author, hosts the Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row event at Macy's Aventura Mall in Miami. Rancic will return to E! Ne...(Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Macy's, File). FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, Giuliana Rancic, TV host and best-selling author, hosts the Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row event at Macy's Aventura Mall in Miami. Rancic will return to E! Ne...
    Giuliana Rancic will return to E! News this September as co-host of its nightly news program with Jason Kennedy, three years after leaving the gig.More >>
    Giuliana Rancic will return to E! News this September as co-host of its nightly news program with Jason Kennedy, three years after leaving the gig.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly