Man shot June 1 still fighting for life; suspect on the loose

Richmond Police need your help to track down the suspect that shot a man at the beginning of this month.

It happened around 9:25 p.m. on June 1, in the Northern Barton Heights neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of North Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he is still receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

