Man shot June 1 still fighting for life; suspect on the loose - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man shot June 1 still fighting for life; suspect on the loose

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
Police need your help to track down the shooting suspect. (Source: RNN) Police need your help to track down the shooting suspect. (Source: RNN)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Police need your help to track down the suspect that shot a man at the beginning of this month.

It happened around 9:25 p.m. on June 1, in the Northern Barton Heights neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of North Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he is still receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • GRAPHIC: 'She got beat up bad.' Man admits to beating wife, letting her die, police said

    GRAPHIC: 'She got beat up bad.' Man admits to beating wife, letting her die, police said

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:24 AM EDT2018-06-15 09:24:12 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-06-15 10:05:11 GMT
    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called 'extreme indifference to human life." (Source: KOMO/CNN)Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called 'extreme indifference to human life." (Source: KOMO/CNN)

    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."

    More >>

    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."

    More >>

  • Man discovers black widow spider in broccoli at Ohio Kroger

    Man discovers black widow spider in broccoli at Ohio Kroger

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:17:49 GMT

    Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...

    More >>

    Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...

    More >>

  • breaking

    Body found in Madison County; may be missing woman

    Body found in Madison County; may be missing woman

    Friday, June 15 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-06-15 19:44:08 GMT

    Authorities may have discovered the remains of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.

    More >>

    Authorities may have discovered the remains of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly