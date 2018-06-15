Chin-stroking implies Ronaldo thinks he is the GOAT - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chin-stroking implies Ronaldo thinks he is the GOAT

SOCHI, Russia (AP) - Cristiano Ronaldo became the fourth player to score in four World Cups and stroked his chin as he ran in celebration. The apparent message? I'm the GOAT, not Lionel Messi.

GOAT is the acronym for "greatest of all time," and Adidas is running an advertisement featuring Messi with a real goat.

Ronaldo and Messi have been soccer's top players for the past decade and rivals in the Spanish league.

Ronaldo completed his sixth international hat trick when he scored on a free kick in the 88th minute, giving Portugal a 3-3 tie with Spain on Friday night. He entered with three career World Cup goals and doubled his total.

Ronaldo drew a penalty kick from Nacho Fernandez and converted in the fourth minute to put Portugal ahead. He ran to a corner flag, leaped and broke into the chin-stroke.

He broke a 1-1 tie in the 44th minute with his 83rd international goal and fifth in World Cup play, then raised his international goals total to 84 with the free kick.

Ronaldo helped Portugal win the 2016 European Championship and has led Real Madrid to the last three Champions League titles. The 33-year-old joined Brazil's Pele (1958-70), West Germany's Uwe Seeler (1958-70) and Germany's Miroslav Klose (2002-14) as the only players to score in four World Cups.

Messi, who turns 31 on June 24, has 64 goals for Argentina and was a key to Barcelona's Champions League titles in 2009, 2011 and 2015. His World Cup opens Saturday against Iceland.

Each player has won the FIFA Player of the Year Award five times: Messi from 2009-12 and in 2015, and Ronaldo in 2008, 2013-14 and 2016-17.

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

