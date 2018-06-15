'Meemaw needs her blanket back': Police searching for thief wrapped in strange attire

An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of North Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.More >>
The suspect entered the Spencer’s gas station at 11200 Bundle Road (no really, "Bundle" Road) around 1:20 a.m. by using a hammer to pry the front door open.More >>
Get ready for summer's first batch of REALLY hot weather: Next Monday and Tuesday, June 18 and 19, the heat will soar.More >>
The City of Richmond is set to launch a new portal for residents and businesses to submit service requests late FridayMore >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...More >>
Authorities may have discovered the remains of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.More >>
“This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant,” the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters said.More >>
The bullet that hit a 9-year-old Roscoe boy in an accidental shooting over the weekend punctured both of his lungs, according to a family member on a Facebook post. The social media post also says Keegan Covington was shot in the back with a 9mm and both of his lungs were hit.More >>
It was the second cancer diagnosis in two years for the North Carolina woman, who found out she had a brain tumor last year.More >>
New Mexico authorities are on the lookout for three escaped inmates from the Curry County Detention Center in Clovis.More >>
Two Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office deputies and a suspect were shot outside the county courthouse, leading to the death of one deputy.More >>
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.More >>
An 18-wheeler hauling snack cakes flipped over on I-20 westbound between the downtown Brandon and crossgates exit.More >>
