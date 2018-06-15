'Meemaw needs her blanket back': Police searching for thief wrapped in strange attire

Surveillance photo of the Blanket Thief at Bundle Road Spencer's (Source: Chesterfield Police)

Chesterfield Police are looking for a thief who broke into a business on Monday...while wrapped up in a blanket!

The suspect entered the Spencer’s gas station at 11200 Bundle Road (no really, "Bundle" Road) around 1:20 a.m. by using a hammer to pry the front door open. He then grabbed a pack of Newport cigarettes.

The thief was wearing a green-and-white striped shirt, black shorts, Vans shoes...and a blanket, which police say "someone’s grammy is no doubt looking for."

Police also say surveillance cameras spotted a white pickup truck with a white truck bed cap.

If you have any information about this theft, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, because "Meemaw needs her blanket back."

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12