Mortuary must pay widow $50K for 'coerced' cremation - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mortuary must pay widow $50K for 'coerced' cremation

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana mortuary business must pay a woman $50,000 after her husband was cremated against his wishes.

The Great Falls Tribune reports a jury found a mortician at Miser Mortuaries in Conrad negligent in the decision to cremate 64-year-old Robert Yeager of Ulm after he died of liver and heart disease in October 2012.

Enid Yeager told jurors that mortuary staff pushed her toward cremation because the larger casket needed to bury her husband would be costly.

Miser's attorneys said mortician John Nash simply recommended Robert Yeager be cremated because he couldn't have an open casket funeral due to the swollen condition of his body. Nash said Enid Yeager signed off on having him cremated.

Jurors on Wednesday found both the mortuary and Enid Yeager partially liable. She had sought $1 million in damages.

