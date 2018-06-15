New Richmond service request site set to launch

The City of Richmond is set to launch a new portal for residents and businesses to submit service requests late Friday (Source: NBC12)

Non-emergency requests will now be submitted through RVA311.

The Richmond Police Department, the Departments of Public Works, Public Utilities, Social Services, Finance and the Department of Planning and Development Review will all be using the site.

When a service request is submitted, it will be immediately sent to the department it falls under. Users that submit requests and provide an email will be able to stay updated as work is completed.

The service request site, See-Click-Fix, will no longer be available to take requests once RVA311 has launched.

City officials want to remind users that the site will be for non-emergency requests. 911 should still be called for emergencies.

