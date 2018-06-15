New Richmond service request site set to launch - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

New Richmond service request site set to launch

The City of Richmond is set to launch a new portal for residents and businesses to submit service requests late Friday (Source: NBC12) The City of Richmond is set to launch a new portal for residents and businesses to submit service requests late Friday (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The City of Richmond is set to launch a new portal for residents and businesses to submit service requests late Friday.

Non-emergency requests will now be submitted through RVA311.

The Richmond Police Department, the Departments of Public Works, Public Utilities, Social Services, Finance and the Department of Planning and Development Review will all be using the site.

When a service request is submitted, it will be immediately sent to the department it falls under. Users that submit requests and provide an email will be able to stay updated as work is completed.

The service request site, See-Click-Fix, will no longer be available to take requests once RVA311 has launched.

City officials want to remind users that the site will be for non-emergency requests. 911 should still be called for emergencies.  

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • GRAPHIC: 'She got beat up bad.' Man admits to beating wife, letting her die, police said

    GRAPHIC: 'She got beat up bad.' Man admits to beating wife, letting her die, police said

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:24 AM EDT2018-06-15 09:24:12 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-06-15 10:05:11 GMT
    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called 'extreme indifference to human life." (Source: KOMO/CNN)Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called 'extreme indifference to human life." (Source: KOMO/CNN)

    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."

    More >>

    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."

    More >>

  • Ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort sent to jail

    Ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort sent to jail

    Friday, June 15 2018 11:50 AM EDT2018-06-15 15:50:22 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-15 16:30:29 GMT

    A former Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was sent to jail on Friday after a court appearance in connection with the Russia probe.

    More >>

    A former Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was sent to jail on Friday after a court appearance in connection with the Russia probe.

    More >>

  • Man discovers black widow spider in broccoli at Ohio Kroger

    Man discovers black widow spider in broccoli at Ohio Kroger

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:17:49 GMT

    Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...

    More >>

    Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly