Apple announces multi-year content deal with Oprah Winfrey - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Apple announces multi-year content deal with Oprah Winfrey

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Apple says it has reached a multi-year deal with Oprah Winfrey to create original programs for its streaming service.

Apple said Friday the programs will be released worldwide as part of a lineup of original content.

Apple has yet to launch its service, whose major competitors will include Amazon and Netflix.

Winfrey founded and heads the OWN channel as chair and CEO. She recently extended her contract with OWN through 2025.

An OWN spokeswoman said Winfrey has an exclusive on-camera deal with OWN but can appear elsewhere on a limited basis.

Winfrey's content for Apple will be solely for the streaming service, the representative said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Stephen Hawking's ashes buried in Westminster Abbey

    Stephen Hawking's ashes buried in Westminster Abbey

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:58 AM EDT2018-06-15 09:58:23 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:02:20 GMT
    Stephen Hawking took his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes were buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton. (Source: Ben Stansall/PA via AP)Stephen Hawking took his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes were buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton. (Source: Ben Stansall/PA via AP)

    Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.

    More >>

    Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.

    More >>

  • 'Fox & Friends' unexpected Trump interview spins out

    'Fox & Friends' unexpected Trump interview spins out

    Friday, June 15 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-06-15 15:38:24 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 2:03 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:03:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.
    President Donald Trump rarely gives wide-ranging news conferences, and when one came on Friday, it was sudden, unexpected and chaotic.More >>
    President Donald Trump rarely gives wide-ranging news conferences, and when one came on Friday, it was sudden, unexpected and chaotic.More >>

  • Boris Becker claims diplomatic immunity in UK bankruptcy

    Boris Becker claims diplomatic immunity in UK bankruptcy

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:39 AM EDT2018-06-15 09:39:43 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 2:01 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:01:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, FILE). FILE - This is a June 29, 2016, file photo showing Boris Becker at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Lawyers for Becker claimed in Britain’s High Court late Thursday June 14, 2018, that Becker's role as a sport...(AP Photo/Ben Curtis, FILE). FILE - This is a June 29, 2016, file photo showing Boris Becker at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Lawyers for Becker claimed in Britain’s High Court late Thursday June 14, 2018, that Becker's role as a sport...
    Retired tennis star Boris Becker is claiming his role as a sports attache for the Central African Republic gives him diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy proceedings.More >>
    Retired tennis star Boris Becker is claiming his role as a sports attache for the Central African Republic gives him diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy proceedings.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly