Superintendent proposes gender-neutral graduation caps, gowns

The Richmond Public Schools superintendent is proposing gender-neutral graduation caps and gowns for the next school year.

Superintendent Jason Kamras posted to Twitter proposing that students wear one color, rather than different colors for male and female students – which is practiced at some schools.

“Let’s make sure ALL of our young people - however they identify - feel welcome at their own graduations,” Kamras said in a tweet.

For next year’s graduations, I’ll be recommending a gender-neutral cap/gown policy (rather than different colors for males/females, as is current practice at some schools). Let’s make sure ALL of our young people - however they identify - feel welcome at their own graduations. — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) June 13, 2018

Kamras’ tweet has gathered reaction from both sides.

All one color is how it should be. A graduate is a graduate and the gown signifies “graduate.” Simple. — KeepItConstitutional (@Citizen23221) June 13, 2018

Thank you for your progressive attitudes on this. I heard students complain about the gender specific garb at both high school and 5th grade graduations yesterday, both at RPS schools. — Be Well (@resistancesower) June 14, 2018

That’s right... cater to the less than one half of one percent. Jeez don’t upset any snow flakes — Jack Kay (@wjackkay) June 14, 2018

1. Make it the students choice as opposed to your not from Richmond opinion. We have come a long way. All the caps and gowns were black and white regardless of school. Graduates complained and we now have school color caps and gowns. — Tyron K Bey (@tkbey) June 14, 2018

There are no details available on whether or not the school board will discuss this matter.

