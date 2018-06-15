Superintendent proposes gender-neutral graduation caps, gowns - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Superintendent proposes gender-neutral graduation caps, gowns

By Hannah Smith, Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Public Schools superintendent is proposing gender-neutral graduation caps and gowns for the next school year. 

Superintendent Jason Kamras posted to Twitter proposing that students wear one color, rather than different colors for male and female students – which is practiced at some schools.

“Let’s make sure ALL of our young people - however they identify - feel welcome at their own graduations,” Kamras said in a tweet.

Kamras’ tweet has gathered reaction from both sides.

There are no details available on whether or not the school board will discuss this matter. 

