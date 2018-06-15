Dangerous plant that could cause burns, blindness found in Virginia

An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Pygmy hippo exhibit opened June 15, after some guest were able to get a sneak peek "from the adjacent path."More >>
The Pygmy hippo exhibit opened June 15, after some guest were able to get a sneak peek "from the adjacent path."More >>
More than 700 homes in Caroline County were without water Thursday afternoon after a private company struck a water line.More >>
More than 700 homes in Caroline County were without water Thursday afternoon after a private company struck a water line.More >>
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says a man who was found passed out in a Walmart bathroom faces two drug charges.More >>
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says a man who was found passed out in a Walmart bathroom faces two drug charges.More >>
A former Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was sent to jail on Friday after a court appearance in connection with the Russia probe.More >>
A former Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was sent to jail on Friday after a court appearance in connection with the Russia probe.More >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
“This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant,” the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters said.More >>
“This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant,” the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters said.More >>
A police officer's young son took what's likely his final ride home Thursday.More >>
A police officer's young son took what's likely his final ride home Thursday.More >>
Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...More >>
Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office tells us that 26-year-old Yoni Martinez Aguilar and Israel Gonzalez Palomino was arrested in connection with the murder of 13-year-old Mariah Feit LopezMore >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office tells us that 26-year-old Yoni Martinez Aguilar and Israel Gonzalez Palomino was arrested in connection with the murder of 13-year-old Mariah Feit LopezMore >>
An altercation between child care workers in Clovis was caught on camera and is now the center of a lawsuit.More >>
An altercation between child care workers in Clovis was caught on camera and is now the center of a lawsuit.More >>
Richmond Public Schools says a school graduation was evacuated Wednesday night due to a "safety concern."More >>
Richmond Public Schools says a school graduation was evacuated Wednesday night due to a "safety concern."More >>
An 18-wheeler hauling snack cakes flipped over on I-20 westbound between the downtown Brandon and crossgates exit.More >>
An 18-wheeler hauling snack cakes flipped over on I-20 westbound between the downtown Brandon and crossgates exit.More >>
A truck hauling Fireball Whisky crashed near Little Rock on Thursday morning.More >>
A truck hauling Fireball Whisky crashed near Little Rock on Thursday morning.More >>