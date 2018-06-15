Dangerous plant that could cause burns, blindness found in Virginia

Sap from the Giant Hogweed could cause blindness. (Source: Virginia Invasive Species)

An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.

Sap from the Giant Hogweed, which can be between 8 and 14 feet tall, can cause your skin to be severely burned just by sunlight.

If the sap gets into your eyes, it can leave you blind.

Isle of Wight officials posted on Facebook about a possible sighting, while the Virginia Department of Transportation has reported sightings in Staunton and Middlesex County.

"If you have never heard of Giant Hogweed, you’re not alone. Giant Hogweed makes poison ivy look like a walk in the park," the post said.

"Giant Hogweed also poses ecological impacts by forming tall, dense, and deeply shaded stands that inhibit growth of native species," the Virginia Invasive Species website says. "Soil surfaces under giant hogweed stands become bare and more readily erode in the winter months."

Click here to report a sighting of the Giant Hogweed.

The Virginia Invasive Species website says if you see the week to use protective gear, such as coveralls, rubber gloves and eye production.

"Do not mow or otherwise cut to control the plant mechanically; this increases the risk of exposure to the plant’s sap, and its roots will readily send up a new stalk," the site says. "Place all plant parts inside heavy duty garbage bags for disposal."

