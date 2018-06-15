Signs seeking return of heirloom: 'My mother will kill me' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Signs seeking return of heirloom: 'My mother will kill me'

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) - A recent college graduate desperate to recover a family heirloom mistakenly left curbside when he moved out of his apartment is plastering his neighborhood with signs warning, "My mother will kill me."

Colin Trimmer is offering a reward for the return of his great-grandmother's iron and brass bed frame, given to him by his mother when he moved into his apartment near Tufts University.

The bed frame was left curbside last month by new tenants of the apartment, who mistakenly thought Trimmer had already moved out and it was trash.

Trimmer's mother, Carol Kazmer, tells the Boston Globe the bed frame was one of the few items her grandmother had to leave to her 17 grandchildren.

She says the bed frame is "just a thing," but she'd like it back and the reward would be "sizable."

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

