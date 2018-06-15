Signs seeking return of heirloom: 'My mother will kill me'

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) - A recent college graduate desperate to recover a family heirloom mistakenly left curbside when he moved out of his apartment is plastering his neighborhood with signs warning, "My mother will kill me."
Colin Trimmer is offering a reward for the return of his great-grandmother's iron and brass bed frame, given to him by his mother when he moved into his apartment near Tufts University.
The bed frame was left curbside last month by new tenants of the apartment, who mistakenly thought Trimmer had already moved out and it was trash.
Trimmer's mother, Carol Kazmer, tells the Boston Globe the bed frame was one of the few items her grandmother had to leave to her 17 grandchildren.
She says the bed frame is "just a thing," but she'd like it back and the reward would be "sizable."
___
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.More >>
Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain's greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.More >>
Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.More >>
Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.More >>
The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopicMore >>
The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopicMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrestMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrestMore >>
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasMore >>
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasMore >>
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasMore >>
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasMore >>
New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White HouseMore >>
New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White HouseMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegallyMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegallyMore >>
The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twistMore >>
The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twistMore >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a whileMore >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a whileMore >>
Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia FreelandMore >>
Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia FreelandMore >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.More >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.More >>