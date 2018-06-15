Marlins Man loses $1.5 million to embezzlement - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Marlins Man loses $1.5 million to embezzlement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Marlins Man got taken deep.

A bookkeeper pleaded guilty this week to embezzling $1.5 million from South Florida lawyer Laurence Leavy, who often sits in the best seats at major sporting events nationwide bedecked in his bright orange Miami Marlins visor and jersey.

The SunSentinel reports Maria Alonso pleaded guilty in federal court to issuing more than 1,000 fake checks to herself since 2009 and received a four-year sentence. She worked 17 years for Leavy.

Leavy wears his orange getup to games, which makes him noticeable on TV. The workers compensation attorney often buys several of the best seats and then treats random fans, just asking them that they pay the good deed forward.

