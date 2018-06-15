Man found passed out in Walmart bathroom faces drug charges

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says a man who was found passed out in a Walmart bathroom faces two drug charges.

Richard Carlton Garner, 29, of Stafford, "appeared lethargic" when he was found in the store bathroom just before 2:30 p.m. June 9, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy who arrived to the scene found several drug-related items.

Garner, who denied medical transport to a hospital, was taken into custody and admitted to using heroin, according to the sheriff's office. During the intake process, deputies say they found heroin in Garner's shoe.

He faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in a jail.

He's being held without bond.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12