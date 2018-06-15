Germany wants EU-wide safety system for truck 'blind spots' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Germany wants EU-wide safety system for truck 'blind spots'

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's transport minister wants trucks fitted with compulsory 'blind spot' safety systems to prevent pedestrians and cyclists from being killed by careless drivers.

Properly arranged mirrors normally ensure that truck drivers can see all areas in front of and beside their vehicles. But a series of fatal accidents in recent months has strengthened calls from road safety activists for more stringent measures.

Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer plans to meet with truck manufacturers, freight companies, cycling advocates and police to discuss the use of sensors to aid drivers. His spokesman Ingo Strater said Friday "the minister would prefer to introduce such systems as soon as possible" but is also bound by European vehicle approval rules.

The group ADFC says 21 cyclists have been killed by right-turning trucks so far this year in Germany.

