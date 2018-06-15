Trump says he 'worked hard' on World Cup bid, thanks Kraft - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump says he 'worked hard' on World Cup bid, thanks Kraft

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump said he worked hard on the effort to bring the 2026 World Cup to North America and thanked Robert Kraft, owner of the NFL's New England Patriots and Major League Soccer's New England Revolution.

Trump signed letters to FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressing confidence that World Cup delegations and fans would be welcomed for the tournament. Although of no legal force, the letters were used in lobbying by the U.S. Soccer Federation as the North American bid competed against Morocco's. The North American bid won 134-65 in voting by FIFA members in Moscow on Wednesday.

"Thank you for all of the compliments on getting the World Cup to come to the U.S.A., Mexico and Canada," Trump tweeted Friday. "I worked hard on this, along with a Great Team of talented people. We never fail, and it will be a great World Cup! A special thanks to Bob Kraft for excellent advice."

Kraft became honorary chairman of the bid last July. He worked to obtain U.S. government support and helped gain support of federations.

In a mid-April tweet, Trump threatened to withhold support from nations that failed to back the North American bid.

"Why should we be supporting these countries when they don't support us (including at the United Nations)?" he tweeted.

In a May letter to FIFA, the Trump administration wrote "all eligible athletes, officials and fans from all countries around the world would be able to enter the United States without discrimination."

The U.S. previously hosted the World Cup in 1994.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Comcast-Disney fight highlights shifting media landscape

    Comcast-Disney fight highlights shifting media landscape

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-14 06:37:44 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-06-15 14:24:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/File). FILE- This combo of file photos shows the 21st Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building on Aug. 1, 2017, in New York, bottom, and a Comcast sign on Oct. 12, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Comcast is making a $65 ...(AP Photo/File). FILE- This combo of file photos shows the 21st Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building on Aug. 1, 2017, in New York, bottom, and a Comcast sign on Oct. 12, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Comcast is making a $65 ...

    Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.

    More >>

    Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.

    More >>

  • How Fox's businesses would match up with Disney and Comcast

    How Fox's businesses would match up with Disney and Comcast

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-14 06:37:36 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-06-15 14:24:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - This Aug. 1, 2017, file photo shows the Twenty-First Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building in New York. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twen...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - This Aug. 1, 2017, file photo shows the Twenty-First Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building in New York. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twen...
    The battle over Fox's assets between Comcast and Disney is heating up as the media landscape changes and content distributors aim to be more involved in content creation.More >>
    The battle over Fox's assets between Comcast and Disney is heating up as the media landscape changes and content distributors aim to be more involved in content creation.More >>

  • Boris Becker claims diplomatic immunity in bankruptcy case

    Boris Becker claims diplomatic immunity in bankruptcy case

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:39 AM EDT2018-06-15 09:39:43 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-06-15 14:23:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, FILE). FILE - This is a June 29, 2016, file photo showing Boris Becker at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Lawyers for Becker claimed in Britain’s High Court late Thursday June 14, 2018, that Becker's role as a sport...(AP Photo/Ben Curtis, FILE). FILE - This is a June 29, 2016, file photo showing Boris Becker at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Lawyers for Becker claimed in Britain’s High Court late Thursday June 14, 2018, that Becker's role as a sport...
    Retired tennis star Boris Becker is claiming his role as a sports attache for the Central African Republic gives him diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy proceedings.More >>
    Retired tennis star Boris Becker is claiming his role as a sports attache for the Central African Republic gives him diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy proceedings.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly