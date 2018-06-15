Trump says he 'worked hard' on World Cup bid, thanks Kraft

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump said he worked hard on the effort to bring the 2026 World Cup to North America and thanked Robert Kraft, owner of the NFL's New England Patriots and Major League Soccer's New England Revolution.
Trump signed letters to FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressing confidence that World Cup delegations and fans would be welcomed for the tournament. Although of no legal force, the letters were used in lobbying by the U.S. Soccer Federation as the North American bid competed against Morocco's. The North American bid won 134-65 in voting by FIFA members in Moscow on Wednesday.
"Thank you for all of the compliments on getting the World Cup to come to the U.S.A., Mexico and Canada," Trump tweeted Friday. "I worked hard on this, along with a Great Team of talented people. We never fail, and it will be a great World Cup! A special thanks to Bob Kraft for excellent advice."
Kraft became honorary chairman of the bid last July. He worked to obtain U.S. government support and helped gain support of federations.
In a mid-April tweet, Trump threatened to withhold support from nations that failed to back the North American bid.
"Why should we be supporting these countries when they don't support us (including at the United Nations)?" he tweeted.
In a May letter to FIFA, the Trump administration wrote "all eligible athletes, officials and fans from all countries around the world would be able to enter the United States without discrimination."
The U.S. previously hosted the World Cup in 1994.
___
More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.More >>
Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.More >>
Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.More >>
Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.More >>
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasMore >>
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasMore >>
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasMore >>
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasMore >>
New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White HouseMore >>
New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White HouseMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegallyMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegallyMore >>
The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twistMore >>
The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twistMore >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a whileMore >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a whileMore >>
Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia FreelandMore >>
Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia FreelandMore >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.More >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.More >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.More >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.More >>
The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong UnMore >>
The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong UnMore >>