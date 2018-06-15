Woods starts with birdie in 2nd round of US Open - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Woods starts with birdie in 2nd round of US Open

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) - The second round of the U.S. Open on Friday has begun in much better fashion for Tiger Woods.

Woods triple-bogeyed his first hole on Thursday on the way to an 8-over-par 78 that left him nine shots behind the leaders. But in chillier conditions under cloudy skies, Woods birdied the par-4 10th, his opening hole.

Dustin Johnson, his playing partner and one of the leaders after the first round, also had a birdie, on No. 11. He is at 2 under, tied with Russell Henley, who has two birdies and a bogey through seven holes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

