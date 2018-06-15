Emergency slide accidently deployed from plane

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) - An emergency slide was accidentally deployed from a plane at a Connecticut airport, causing the flight to be delayed for several hours.
Delta officials at Bradley International Airport tell WVIT-TV the chute was deployed before passengers boarded a flight to Detroit on Thursday.
No one was hurt, and no damage has been reported.
Delta says the flight had 158 passengers, and about two dozen went on a later flight, while the rest were accommodated on other flights.
Information from: WVIT-TV, http://www.nbcconnecticut.com
