Tractor-trailer truck overturns in woods on I-295 ramp

The tractor-trailer overturned in the woods Friday morning. (Source: NBC12)

A tractor-trailer crashed Friday morning in the woods on a northbound I-295 ramp near eastbound I-64 on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m., blocking the left shoulder of the off ramp.

Police say the truck is about 30 to 50 feet down an embankment. The truck driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

The incident is not causing major delays in the area.

There's currently no information on what caused the crash or if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12