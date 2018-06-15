National Flip Flop Day: Here's how to snag a free smoothie

Friday is National Flip Flop Day, which means one amazing thing at Tropical Smoothie Cafe - FREE SMOOTHIES!

From 2 to 7 p.m. June 15, you'll get a free 16-ounce Sunshine Smoothie when you wear flip flips to any location around the U.S.

The smoothie is a combo of orange, banana, pineapple and mango.

The free smoothie is part of the restaurant's effort to raise money for Camp Sunshine, a year-round camp for kids with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Customers are encouraged to make a contribution on Friday.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12