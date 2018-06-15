Hundreds of homes without water in Caroline County

More than 700 homes are without water in Caroline County. (Source: file photo)

More than 700 homes in Caroline County are without water on Friday morning after a private company struck a water line.

The Department of Public Works says the incident happened around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Crews initially expected to have the service restored in a few hours, but work to make the repairs continued overnight.

