Woman arrested after man stabbed, left in Richmond road

The man was left in the middle of the road after Friday morning's stabbing. (Source: RNN)

The Richmond Police Department says a woman was arrested early Friday after stabbing a man in the 3700 block of Castlewood Road.

Police say the man was following a woman around 12:40 a.m. when she then stabbed him and took off.

The man was left in the middle of the road with injuries that are not life threatening.

Officers were able to track down the woman a short time later and arrest her.

Police say the stabbing was a domestic incident. There's currently no information on what charges the suspect will face.

